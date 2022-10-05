To The Editor:
Regarding your story, “Schnucks to acquire Fricks Market in Union, Sullivan,” I am somewhat saddened by this.
Regarding your story, “Schnucks to acquire Fricks Market in Union, Sullivan,” I am somewhat saddened by this.
I do shop at all of our regional supermarkets and they all have their distinctiveness, which is why I shop at all of them. But, Todd Schnuck said, “We’re excited to build upon (Fricks) strong customer relationships as we provide our signature assortment of fresh produce, bakery, meat, seafood and deli options, along with our award-winning Schnucks Brand portfolio of products.”
What has me concerned is that Schnucks, in taking over Fricks, will wipe from the shelves the distinctive hard-to-find-elsewhere (as in not at Schnucks) products that made shopping at Fricks a wonderful experience.
As an example of such a product: Lost Trail sodas. So, I can’t help but wonder how I am going to replace my ability to buy Lost Trail if Schnucks takes over and eliminates the brand. I’d like to think Schnucks will expand the products they sell or at least contemplate retaining the distinctiveness of the products in Fricks. After all, if they didn’t sell, Fricks wouldn’t keep selling them.
Thank you Fricks for my 11 years of shopping since I moved to Franklin County. It was always wonderful, and often, had just what I needed when no one else (including Schnucks) did.
