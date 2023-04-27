To the Editor:
I just wanted to thank the Washington Street Department Superintendent Tony Bonastia, and his crew for a great job in repairing two sewers and a blocked drain line at the Willows Condos for seniors.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
I just wanted to thank the Washington Street Department Superintendent Tony Bonastia, and his crew for a great job in repairing two sewers and a blocked drain line at the Willows Condos for seniors.
I emailed Tony describing the problem and he was on-site sizing up the situation not more than 10 minutes after the email was sent! Are you kidding me? Who still does that?
Not long after that, with a busy, efficient work crew and an impressive array of equipment, the job was completed and the repaired sewer line easily handled the nearly 2 inches of rain that fell on Saturday night, April 15. Had the repairs not been done, our street would have turned into a pond, and that’s not a good thing for seniors to try to navigate.
In addition to that, the streets were cleaner when they left than they were prior to the work.
Five stars to our city’s street gang and their leader. Thank you for a job very well done — it is much appreciated.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.