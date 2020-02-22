To The Editor:
Mr. Miller, this is in response to your Notebook comments on the president’s State of the Union Address.
You wrote the one disrespectful act, caught on television, was Speaker Pelosi ripping apart the president’s speech. Did you not see President Trump ignore her outstretched hand when he handed her his speech?
While I am a lifelong Democrat, I have always respected the office of president and the person in it. Nowadays I find this very hard to do.
I am just a dumb old county boy, but I could probably list 100 lies this president has told us, some of which were in that speech.
Maybe those lies were why Speaker Pelosi tore up his speech. To say she is un-American sounds like a quote from President Trump, who rallies his supporters with foul language and lies.