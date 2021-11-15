To The Editor:
Last year was the warmest year ever recorded in human history, and it may be the coolest one any of us will ever see again because the heating of the Earth is accelerating.
We want you to think about what is happening to our world through human greed, ignorance and indifference.
Educate yourself about the consequences of global warming on our world, which will include massive human migration as seacoasts become flooded, increased hunger, territorial wars over water rights and many more horrors. U.S. political decisions can help or harm ourselves, our children and the rest of the world.
As people of faith, we believe strong leadership in fighting climate change is only good stewardship of the world God entrusted to us.
There is no planet B, so it’s important to put our politicians on notice that we expect them to vote for clean energy, stopping pollution, recycling everything possible, reforestation and restorative agriculture.
If these terms are not familiar to you, please learn what they mean. You can do that several ways, but one that can give you daily ideas for making a difference is the Climate Action Now website and phone app, supported by many climate action organizations. Other good information sources, especially if you feel that the problem is too big for your input to matter: the Environmental Working Group, Friends of the Earth, Project Drawdown, NPR’s “Goats and Soda” and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation for the circular economy.
There is building support for environmentalism, recycling and green energy, and many people now recognize how very important it is. If you choose to join us, we welcome you! There’s a lot more you can do than just recycling your newspaper and aluminum cans.
Lee Parks
Green Team
Zion United Church
of Christ