To The Editor:
In the April 2022 election, Secretary of State John Ashcroft sent out over 4 million voting information cards to Missouri voters that intentionally omitted information on voting a provisional ballot.
The card said voters must return with a valid photo ID on Election Day, when, in fact, numerous forms of ID qualify.
When asked for an explanation, the director of the Elections Division said in an email to me that the omission knowingly was made to save space. How many people were disenfranchised because of what I view as this election fraud?
On his website, Ashcroft states, “Elections can come down to one vote. Election fraud is not acceptable and will not be tolerated in the state of Missouri.”
Apparently, the Missouri Secretary of State does not hold himself to the same standard.
No voter in the coming primary election needs a photo ID, or actually any ID for that matter. Voters may use a provisional ballot without ID with their signature on file as the ultimate form of identification.
