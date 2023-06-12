Many Catholics may be relieved that their parish will not be closed or merged under the “All Things New” initiative. Other Catholics may be anxious or afraid of trying to fit in at a new parish. Archbishop Rozanski expects 20% may leave the Church.
Each one of us must make it a priority to welcome newcomers, help them feel accepted and an active part of our faith community. If we don’t extend that welcoming spirit they may leave and never come back.
Some may think this is not my problem, not my responsibility. But Jesus tells us to seek the lost, to welcome the stranger.
What if there was some natural disaster that affected 20% of the people in another part of our county? Would we say that’s not our problem, not our responsibility? Would we not pray for them and do whatever we could to help them? ATN will be a Spiritual Disaster for many of our Catholics in other parts of our county and region.
While my parish will see very little change now, I am concerned that many of my fellow Catholics are facing a Spiritual Disaster and we in our other parishes are not equipped to provide that Spiritual First Aid to help them survive and recover.
Some may leave the Church, some may lose faith in God, some may experience a crisis and not have anyone to pray for them and support them.
That is why I have asked Archbishop Rozanski to delay implementing All Things New until after we have been trained to help those who will be affected.