To The Editor:
I want to thank the Friends of Washington Public Library for their year-round efforts that made the 2021 Fall book sale a community success.
Last year’s sale was canceled. This year, the Friends moved the sale to the comfort of the Library’s air-conditioned meeting room. Judging from the reaction of book shoppers last weekend, it was missed.
The Friends have been a fundraising backbone for the library since they formed in 2009 when Nell Redhage was library director. Operating a daily used book sale in the library’s entrance hallway, they keep prices low so families and residents have a supply of inexpensive books, magazines and other materials.
Proceeds support both the library and the Friends of the Library author/lecture program series at the library. I can’t thank them enough for their years of support. I can’t recommend enough becoming a member of the Friends of the Library. Membership applications are available in the library. Thank you for making a difference in this community.
Nelson Appell
Director, Washington
Public Library