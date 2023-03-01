I wish to point out what I believe is an error in the article of the Feb. 24, 2023 edition of the Missourian. The article about the F/A-18 production line closing at Boeing St. Louis states that production of the aircraft began in 1983.
I beg to differ as I joined the McDonnell Aircraft Company division of McDonnell Douglas Corporation on November 6, 1978. I was stationed in Building 42 where the first ever F/A-18A aircraft was in final assembly 31 days before its scheduled first flight. The aircraft was completed and flew in December of 1978. I was proud to be a part of that team in the company’s Flight Test department.
I was not present for the first flight of the aircraft as it occurred on a Saturday in December 1978. I was however present for many first flights of the aircraft derivatives during my career with McDonnell Douglas and Boeing. I also was part of the team that designed and developed the flight test instrumentation for the F/A-18E/F aircraft.
For many years that aircraft filled many grocery bags and provided a good living for my family. I would not be surprised if there were yet more sales of the aircraft, perhaps to foreign countries. It’s a bargain compared to the cost of the F-35.