To The Editor:
I have written many emails to the city of Union, the sheriff’s department and Missouri Highway Patrol Troop C regarding expired license plates in all municipalities in Franklin County. It’s unlawful and unfair to responsible drivers.
I count nearly eight to 10 expired plates per day in Union alone. The majority of the drivers are young, and COVID is no excuse because elderly drivers are being responsible and keeping their vehicle legal.
Most likely they have no insurance; therefore, if an accident occurs between a responsible driver and the irresponsible driver, and if the irresponsible driver is at fault with no insurance, then the responsible driver will most likely be out of their deductible, and the responsible driver’s insurance company will have to seek reimbursement from the irresponsible driver. Most likely those funds will be reimbursed. This is part of the reason why insurance rates go up.
Back to the local police departments: In the past two to three years, Franklin County’s tax-paying citizens are not seeing their tax dollars at work. The only time we see a police vehicle’s lights on is when they are working an accident. They are not pulling over drivers that break any driving laws.
It used to be Highway 50 through Union alone would be lit up with red and blue lights pulling over violators. There are no speed traps anymore, and these young-generation drivers are driving without a care in the world, with no respect toward other drivers — motorcycles passing in between cars, cars passing on the shoulder, etc.
With this all being said, what are these cops doing while on patrol? How are they being paid since no tickets are being written?
David Wittley
Union