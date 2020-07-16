To The Editor:
On Aug. 4 Missourians will vote on Constitutional Amendment 2, commonly referred to as the Medicaid Expansion Initiative. Medicaid Expansion was a provision of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) or Obamacare. It was designed to cover certain individuals whose income level prevented them from accessing health care coverage from other available or affordable sources. Our Republican-led Legislature has blocked passage of this provision since the inception of the ACA in 2012. It is appearing on the ballot this year because proponents garnered almost 350,000 signatures to bypass our Legislature and bring the issue directly to the people. If passed, an estimated 230,000 Missourians, including children, will have access to health care coverage for the first time. Missouri is one of only 13 states which has not passed Medicaid expansion.
Gov. Mike Parson has been outspoken in his opposition to expanding Medicaid coverage in Missouri, claiming it could result in a “massive spending initiative.” This is very misleading. States pay a share of the cost which is subsided by the federal government. The state’s portion will never exceed 10 percent. In fact, from 2013 through 2022, if Missouri continues to reject Medicaid expansion, the state will give up $17.8 billion in federal funding.
Denying access to health-care coverage based solely on economic criteria is immoral, unethical and blatantly cruel. People who do not have access to health care coverage lead compromised lives and some die prematurely. It is a pro-live issue. Our churches should endorse passage of Constitutional Amendment 2 from their pulpits. I urge my fellow Missourians to vote “yes” on Constitutional Amendment 2 on Aug. 4. Access to health care should be a birthright for all, not a privilege for the few.