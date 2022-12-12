I was extremely disappointed to read the St. Clair school district banned the book The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas. The excuses given are pathetically lame. Dr. Kruse claimed it was pulled due to “significant profanity and violence, and can be read as having anti-law enforcement agenda” (Missourian Dec. 3-4, page 5A).
Really? Significant profanity? Okay. Listen to high school students when no adults are around. There is no language in this book they have likely have not heard or possibly used themselves, (many possibly hearing it at home quite frequently). Violence, yes. It describes an unarmed teenage black youth getting shot by a policeman and the aftermath thereof including riots. Promoting anti-law enforcement? Not at all. In fact, on several occasions the book supported law enforcement and only rebelled against the unjustified shooting of an innocent kid.
This book should be in all high school libraries. It provides a very unbiased and non-sensational view of a very important topic in modern society that is often in the news.
Though not appropriate for younger children, high school students are at the age where they are more socially aware and should be exposed to the social topics presented objectively in this book. It is not racist, nor is it anti-law enforcement. It is honest and provides a very strong perspective on a major societal issue.
Banning this book and similar books like it show the fear of allowing our young adults to grow emotionally and intellectually. Exposing an alternative view than they are raised in allows them to question for themselves. Banning such books promotes the ignorance that encourages racism to thrive.
The St. Clair School Board should consider re-instating this book to its high school library shelves, allowing our future adults to form their own opinions.