To The Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those at Mercy Hospital in Washington for their superb care of my son, who was recently a patient there from Jan. 4 until Jan. 23 and had three surgeries within 24 hours and was in very serious condition.
Every person we came in contact with gave us their best care and consideration. We prayed that every person who touched him would be blessed in return. He still has a long road ahead of him, but we have every confidence in all the doctors, nurses, and technicians who will provide his treatments in the future.
We are also believers in prayer. There were so many people from different churches, states and the community who prayed. We thank you. I couldn’t begin to name them all. However, a special thanks to Dr. Limpert and Dr. Palagarri and the Intensive Care Unit.
They all were so on top of everything. I was very impressed with every facet of his care. We are so blessed to have such a high-quality care facility here locally . . . So, thanks again to all at Mercy Hospital.
We were shown as the name says “mercy,” and we praise God for all of you, and ask Him to bless you all and each patient you care for. Thanks again.