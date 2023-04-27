The Washington Fire Department, VFW Post 2661, American Legion Post 218, a Washington car wash, and on and on it goes: the fine residents of Franklin County expressing their encouragement and opening up their wallets to help the Sullentrup and Griffith families through their terrible tragedies.
And don’t we see the same generosity for every good cause that touches hearts within and beyond Franklin County? Hasn’t it always been like that? I can tell you as one of the volunteers of Franklin County Honor Flight, founded in 2007, that we were constantly amazed at the vast numbers willing to give their time and resources for a worthy cause. If Franklin County Honor Flight Co-Founder Judge Larry Davis were still with us, he would agree. Who better to say it than the county’s namesake Benjamin Franklin:
“A right heart exceeds all.”
— Poor Richard’s Almanac, 1739
Thank you to all for your “right hearts.”