To The Editor:
As I was reading the Wednesday, Feb. 10, edition of The Missourian, I was saddened to read the story about Annette Door. My first thought was, how much I could contribute to her fund from my Social Security check.
For those of you who say, let her family help, I don’t have an answer for that nor do I want to speculate.
So, to those of us on Social Security, unemployment, disability, small business and minimum wage earners ... keep sending those $5 and $10 donations. Our hearts are in the right place.
Kathy Bowen
Washington