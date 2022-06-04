Letter to The Editor:
In response to the 5/18/22 front page article, “Pro-Choice Rally at Courthouse,” I would like to share some pro-life insight.
What is the “choice” indicated? The choice indicated is abortion. Abortion is not just a simple choice, it is taking the life of a pre-born baby, stopping a beating heart.
The rhetoric in the article from the pro-choice/abortion advocates never mentioned that fact. The facts are clear. There is life before birth. It is a sad fact that in our society, many human lives are snuffed out, babies torn from the womb and discarded. St. Mother Teresa said it like this: “The greatest destroyer of peace is abortion.”
Life is a precious gift from God and should be protected with love and care. We who are pro-life believe that all life is precious, no matter the stage or condition. We care for the mother in need and their babies. Help is available for mothers so that they may have a choice, and choose life for their babies. Coalition for Life and Birthright are two resources.
Women are victims of abortion also, and help is available for post-abortive women with Rachel’s Vineyard, where healing and hope can be achieved.
In summary I would like to say, “Choose life.” Don’t fall prey to the culture of death that permeates our society today. With prayer, charity, and compassion, in the words of St. Pope John Paul II, “Life will be victorious!”
P.S. In my humble opinion, I found the front page coverage with the crude sign very offensive.