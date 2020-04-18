To The Editor:
“Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgivings, turn routine jobs into joy, and change ordinary opportunities into blessings.”
— William Arthur Ward
* * *
As a nation we have been thrust into a situation which none of us are familiar, nor conditioned to. As an ER nurse, one among many, we become part of a group of people that attempt to manage in the unfamiliar territory of pandemic.
This is particularly true of those in the hardest hit areas such as New York, LA, Detroit and other metro areas. I hope they feel as much love and support as we have been supplied over the past several weeks, and as this event unfolds, going forward.
In the small town of Washington, Mo., we have received such an outpouring of support, we wanted to take the opportunity to thank all the businesses, individuals and the communities around us that have offered so much care and thoughtfulness. Over the course of the past few weeks we have been provided with so many delicious meals — we will likely all need a gym membership when this all passes!
We were blessed with beautiful Easter baskets (which we were able to share with every staff member of the hospital on Easter Sunday), kind words, cards, and treats a plenty.
You cannot know what this means to us as the nurses, techs, paramedics, doctors, physician assistants, housekeepers and all staff members. To know that you have the community with the individuals who reside in it, praying, supporting and rooting for you is so inspiring.
To say it is humbling and an honor to work in this community with such backing, is an understatement and we truly appreciate everything and everyone. Thank you, all, for brightening our days and nights at Mercy Washington Emergency Department!