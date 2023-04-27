To the Editor:
I just returned from the April 22 Honor Flight. It is impossible to thank all the people who gave their time and money to make it possible.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
I just returned from the April 22 Honor Flight. It is impossible to thank all the people who gave their time and money to make it possible.
I am so glad the country’s attitude to the military has changed since the ’60s. Letters from school children were heart warming. Police, fire department, motorcycle riders and hundreds of people at airports and along the bus route was enough to bring a man to tears.
Thank you so much to everyone for making me a lifetime memory.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.