To The Editor:
The people have the power in this country, which can be scary if the people are gullible to propaganda being distributed by the enemy.
Same thing goes for the media. They are going to go with the will of the majority of the people, that is just good business. That’s what their advertisers want, keep the people on your side, whatever they believe.
I see government officials being commended and glorified for shutting down businesses and putting restrictions on residents’ movement and travel, curfews, Martial law. Do we know what we are giving up? These are freedoms we fought wars to attain. We are begging for these restrictions. We want to hide in our homes and shelter in place, get under our beds, put the covers over our heads, while our freedom and our country are being ransacked.
You can’t hide from germs or any other kind of evil. They are invisible and they will find you. You have to fight. There will be casualties, we lost a few boys on the beaches of Normandy, but we persevered and we won. Millions are killed in auto accidents, we don’t stop all cars to save lives, or get rid of all guns; this is crazy talk.
I keep hearing we will get through this. It will get better. These are comforting empty promises by who? We will get through the virus alright, but what will be left of a country that has been shut down, and for the working people who have not received a paycheck for the past few weeks this is not so comforting.
So there’s going to be a hush money stimulus distribution and unemployment for a little while, at least until there is nothing left to come back to. Unemployment has already jumped to the level of the Great Depression.
We have hauled off our scrap steel and any valuable resources, and shut down our factories. We are getting ourselves into a real predicament with no way out. They are cinching the rope around our neck, wake up sleeping giant.
All throughout history in times of repression, people were kept from congregating in groups of more than 10.
They got us where they want us, we are a sitting duck. The enemy doesn’t attack when you are ready to fight, but when you are most vulnerable.
Our Second Amendment provides for us to gather to form an organized militia, we have now.