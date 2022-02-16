To The Editor:
In a recent editorial you criticized the attorney general for bringing suit on a local school district for maintaining a mask mandate in violation of a court order.
Is it your contention that local school districts are not subject to the law or that the attorney general should not enforce the rule of law? Do you hold that local school board authority should be sacrosanct?
A reminder that a 1954 court decision (Brown v. Topeka Board of Education) forced this same local school district to stop violating the rights of students and denying them educational opportunities. By the way, this same local school district delayed their response until 1955, when other local school districts stopped abusing children in 1954.
Did the Missourian support the authority of a school board to ignore that 1954 court decision or can local authorities pick and choose what laws to follow?
By the way, in my opinion, the many mythological studies on the efficacy of masks to protect from viruses our school children are as true as the studies on leprechauns and pots of gold at the end of the rainbow. However, human intuition and common sense illumines our inane sense of the injustice and the devastating consequences on our children for this pagan policy of sacrificing our children for our sins and fears.
Society has failed to protect, care, nurture, empower and see the hurt in the hearts and eyes of the next generation, and instead, has crippled them with emotional, psychological, relational and educational disabilities. Unfortunately, impacting “the least of these” most significantly.
Please let us work together to end this mad experiment, care for the vulnerable, begin to ameliorate the damage caused to society and our children, and strengthen our resolve not to allow our liberties to be trampled by those who are “protecting’ us.