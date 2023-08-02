Citizens of Meramec R-III School District, on August 8 you are going to be asked to vote for a tax increase for the school district. The increase is for operating expenses, such as salaries for employees, utilities, and several support programs. The district has not had an increase in the tax rate since 2004.
Although we have had several bond issues on the ballot over the last few years they were for capital expenses. The school district cannot use these funds for operating expenses. These funds provide the students with nice buildings but no one to teach in the buildings, clean the buildings, or transport the students.
One of the factors that attracts people to an area is the quality of the school district. So even if you do not have a student in the district, you have a vested interest in the district.
So I encourage you to vote for the tax increase.
