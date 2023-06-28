To the Editor:
July 4th is just around the corner. My husband suffers from PTSD, and I’m sure he isn’t the only one who does. We usually stay home and watch “A Capitol Fourth” on PBS and turn the sound off when the fireworks come on.
July 4th is just around the corner. My husband suffers from PTSD, and I’m sure he isn’t the only one who does. We usually stay home and watch “A Capitol Fourth” on PBS and turn the sound off when the fireworks come on.
You see, the percussion is one of his triggers. Although fireworks are not legal in the Washington city limits, every year folks in the neighborhood set them off anyway, often right outside our home.
Last year there were fireworks behind our house and in the street in front of our house. For my husband, it was like being in a war zone again. He experienced flashback nightmares for the next two weeks.
There are splendid fireworks offered for the public at the Fairgrounds and in almost every nearby town. If shooting off fireworks yourself is important to your celebration, please take into account the trauma you may be causing for someone who fought for your rights and suffers as a result of his service. Find a place outside the city limits and enjoy your celebration without causing pain for someone else. At the very least, make sure your neighbor isn’t one who has PTSD before you decide to shoot off firecrackers or rockets of any kind nearby.
Your kindness would be greatly appreciated.
