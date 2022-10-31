By now, many of you have seen a commercial circulating that supports marijuana legalization. The background of this ad contains pictures and videos of Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) troopers. The commercial also implies that legalization will help law enforcement.
Please do not infer from these images that troopers support Amendment 3. These images were taken from the MSHP website without their knowledge.
The Missouri State Troopers Association (MOSTA) is comprised of both active and retired troopers and communications personnel of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Our members have always been committed to educating and serving the public. Many of our members are displeased by the images of MSHP personnel in this commercial, and the inference that legalization will support law enforcement.
As you vote in November, we want to assure you, our citizens, that we will honor whatever the outcome on Amendment 3.
Our members continue to be committed to strict enforcement of impaired driving and the safety of our Missouri roadways, even with a shortage of over one hundred troopers.
Please do not make your decision for such a controversial subject based on the marketing of our members’ images.