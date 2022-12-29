To the Editor:
I’m seeing a lot of Facebook posts about homeless pets. Without meaning to take away from this issue, let us remember the homeless people.
The City of Washington is considering an anti-panhandle ordinance. It surprises me how many of our politicians think you can end poverty by making it illegal.
Oh well, since the homeless panhandler can’t afford to pay a fine, I guess the city will have to house and feed them in the jail. I mean, we don’t need that space for murderers, rapists, and other criminals; do we?
Drop money into the kettle!
