To the Editor:
I would like to thank Martin Walsh for his straightforward, concise letter in this past weekend’s paper concerning who should pay to keep Social Security running past 2034, the wealthy or the average worker.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
I would like to thank Martin Walsh for his straightforward, concise letter in this past weekend’s paper concerning who should pay to keep Social Security running past 2034, the wealthy or the average worker.
The wealthy can pay on a higher payroll limit and receive greater retirement benefits at retirement, or all average workers can continue to pay three more years and not retire until then.
Easy choice for me.
Republicans have tried to “starve the beast” since before President Reagan. Why? Because they favor “less government.” No exceptions. It doesn’t matter if a program actually works.
In the months ahead I would encourage everyone to keep a keen eye on the mental gymnastics Republicans will try to convey to all those who like social security (and Medicare).
Don’t be fooled.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.