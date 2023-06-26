Even at this late date, Mr. Jay Nanney (“Let’s be clear on vaccine” June 14, letter to the editor) does not understand contagion management in public health medicine. To the best of its ability, the CDC, the pharmaceutical industry and the federal government responded according to best practices against the novel Covid-19 virus.
This virus continues to evolve. New vaccine versions continue to shoot at a moving and morphing target.
Many of his statements are incorrect. The vaccine was developed using cutting edge medicine. It “was” tested on animals, and trial tests in people before being released. The tweaks are widely understood and targeted to the changing virus.
He is correct in saying that some people had a bad reaction to this vaccine. About 3 percent had serious side effects. That is much better than many conventional remedies. Another point of error is the claim “vaccines are not intended to protect others.” Yes they are, when keeping a person well or at a low level of infection prevents the spread of a virus transferred largely by sneezing or breathing contaminated air. The reason smallpox is eradicated in the US, polio is at microscopic levels and diseases of my childhood are rare is due to mass vaccination. If you don’t have it, you cannot spread it. The same is true with Covid-19.
I lost nine friends over the pandemic, either from or weakened with Covid — a far higher number than otherwise expected. Several died just days after exposure. One is still in long Covid. Most died in 2020 before the shots. Covid is still out there, but it is more manageable, due to vaccines.
Missouri politicians playing doctor through the pandemic were and still are the real threat to citizen health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.