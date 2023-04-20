To the Editor:
A March 29th Missourian article reported that the Franklin County Board of Commissioners voted to purchase two new vehicles from St. Charles Nissan for the Franklin County Sheriff’s office.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 3:52 pm
This seems like a poor decision for several reasons. The excuse given for purchasing the Nissan was that it would be less conspicuous in undercover operations. That is absurd. There are any number of vehicles manufactured by American companies that would not attract attention.
Ford Explorer and Chevrolet Traverse are just a couple of examples of SUVs that meet or exceed the capabilities of the Nissan. These are two very common cars that would not attract attention.
In addition, the commissioners should have made every effort to buy from a local dealer. In this case it seems someone had already made up their mind to push through the Nissan. Which, in my opinion, is a shame.
Doesn’t “Buy Local” mean anything anymore?
