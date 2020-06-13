To The Editor:
The editorial cartoon in the June 10 issue of The Missourian is so blatantly racist that it could have been published by the KKK. There is nothing truthful nor authentic in the cartoon. I refuse to be motivated by the fear and hate of this cartoon.
I believe that God created all people with wonderful, infinite and authentic diversity. Our great diversity is a blessing to be affirmed because it is reality and a blessing to be celebrated because it is such a joy to experience.
My German ancestors came to this land in the 19th century because they opposed the oppression of slavery in the old country. I can not support the same kind of oppression perpetuated by the false image of the cartoon.
Rev. Dr. Paul Schwartzkopf
New Haven