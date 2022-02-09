To The Editor:
The conversation concerning the cell tower that is disguised as a tree is interesting. The tower appears to be a ponderosa pine. I think it is a good idea to disguise cell towers. There are many different ways towers have been disguised. Example: in Lincoln, Nebraska, a cell tower is a freestanding bell tower for a church. I am sure there are more examples that can be found.
The tower is a conversation topic for the city of Washington. Citizens are talking (positive and negative) about the tower. I have heard more positive comments concerning the tower than negative. It would be great if all towers in Washington could be disguised.
The future will bring more cell towers to the area. It is my hope that they will all be disguised in one way or another. The present tower is in a good location.