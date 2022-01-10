To The Editor:
Missouri Republican Sen. Dave Schatz sponsored SB262, which Gov. Parson signed into law on July 13, that increases the fuel tax on every gallon purchased in Missouri to 12.5 cents per gallon by July 1, 2025.
What happened to the good ol’ GOP’s fundamental principle of opposing tax increases?
I sent an email to Sen. Dave Schatz’s office (which promises a response by himself or his staff) on Jan. 7, 2021 asking the following questions:
• Will the additional funds collected all go to road and bridge improvements or into the general budget?
• Has the annual gallons/sales of gasoline in Missouri continued to rise year after year due to higher numbers of population/drivers and more fuel/gas being sold each year? • • Can you provide the actual fuel tax dollar figure collected annually for the past 10 years in Missouri?
I received no response. On Jan. 21, 2021, I re-sent the same email, no response. On Jan. 29, 2021, same email again, no response. I’ve yet to receive any response. His weekly column states “we are honored to serve you.” How true can that be?
Sen. Schatz put all his energy into getting a tax increase for Missourians while doing nothing to create legislation to punish drivers who are texting or on the internet with cell phones and cause a vehicular crash.
Missouri is only one of two states without any punishment for these actions, which have been shown to have a very high risk of causing vehicle accidents.
What could we expect from Sen. Schatz if he were elected to U.S. Senate? Higher taxes and no legislation to benefit Missouri citizens?
Please select another candidate with a better track record than Dave Schatz when you vote for the next Missouri U.S. senator.
Royce Hoemann
Washington