To The Editor:
This country was formed by Christians who felt the hand of God in all that they did.
To The Editor:
This Marxist Democratic Party has done everything it can to destroy the laws laid out in our Constitution. This president has aided and abetted in everything he has done.
Giving $85 billion worth of high-tech military equipment to our Afghan enemies, he has spat on our immigration laws and has brought hundreds of thousands of illegals into our country and has flown them at night to our cities and towns. He canceled the power the U.S. had over Iran’s ability to develop nuclear arms that they have sworn to destroy us with. He has attacked the Supreme Court for reversing Roe vs. Wade and returning it to the states.
Democratic leaders have forced our country into a deep recession by denying our country’s right to use our own oil and then buying billions of dollars in oil from our enemies.
These truths have been glossed over and ignored by the liberal press. I pray that our country will return to our God-given common sense about the value of truth and morality before we become another Venezuela.
God bless our country.
