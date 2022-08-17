The lead editorial for the Aug. 13-14 weekend Missourian titled “Democracy Requires Participation,” proceeds to make two points: the 27 percent voter participation rate and the seeming lack of Democrats in the county. The two are likely related.
Since there was local primary competition only among Republicans, and the only significant Democratic competition was for U.S. Senate, it makes perfect sense that Democrats would either vote as Republicans, choosing their local officials, or stay home entirely.
Most county officials have practical jobs, nonpartisan in nature. It doesn’t matter if an assessor, clerk, sheriff or collector is of a particular party. Their job duties are spelled out. They need to work for everyone in an impartial manner. Why can’t they stand nonpartisan for election?
As far as why Franklin County Democrats are invisible: Missourians who identify with Harry Truman, the Carnahan family or even Jay Nixon are unlikely to support the extremist politics of the coastal national Democratic Party, and either vote independently or don’t vote, still waiting for moderate, compassionate candidates they can support.