To The Editor:
God bless Walter Meyer for having the courage to speak up about what’s going on in this country. Usually, you pay a price for doing that.
Everything the Democrats do is deliberately designed to collapse our economy, society, education system and military. They just ignore our laws and Constitution as though they don’t exist. Their purpose is to destroy our country so the elitists can bring about their goal of a global system and the U.S. is the only obstacle standing in their way.
The Green New Deal, COVID-19, climate change, electric cars, etc., are scams pulled on the American people of monstrous proportions.
I look forward to the day when God deals with those who have no fear of God and who betray their country.
