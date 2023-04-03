To the Editor,
Thank you, Rev. Bisjak, for pointing out that our long established democracy and our Christian values are suffering greatly.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor,
Thank you, Rev. Bisjak, for pointing out that our long established democracy and our Christian values are suffering greatly.
Politicians who should protect both are instead undermining them. One hundred and forty lawmakers voted to overturn the 2020 election and have been spreading the “Big Lie” of the “stolen election” for more than two years.
We now know that Fox News, a so-called “news” organization, spread the “Big Lie” to all of their viewers because Dominion Voting System filed a series of defamation law suits against Fox News. Fox News falsely claimed that the company conspired with Democrats to rig the election against Trump. (See: USA Today, 3-20-2023)
A string of emails and messages between Fox News personalities shows that they themselves didn’t even believe what they told their viewers. But they were afraid that they would lose many viewers to other stations willing to tell their viewers what they wanted to hear.
Democracy and Christian values cannot survive when there are senators, representatives, and so-called “news” organizations that do not follow genuine Christian principles such as honesty and kindness.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.