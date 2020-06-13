To The Editor:
As a longtime subscriber to your newspaper, I was appalled to see your latest political cartoon. By its very nature a political cartoon is meant to “not” be politically correct and to be thought-provoking. However if you meant to provoke commentary on the “defund the police” movement, you did it by inadvertently showing the very point of systemic racism.
The cartoon does not show a white man robbing a black woman or a white man robbing a white man, it specifically shows a BLACK MAN robbing a white woman. This is EXACTLY the kind of race baiting that is wrong with our society today. I would like to see a front page retraction of this cartoon and an apology to members of this community.
Jerome Meyer
New Haven