To The Editor:
Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, a left-wing progressive socialist, who supported communism and the use of eugenics to control the population of “human weeds” in our society, advocated birth control with contraception and abortion to achieve her goals of her view of society. She didn’t live long enough to see her greatest achievement with the Supreme Court’s ruling of Roe v. Wade in 1973.
And now, on Jan. 22, 2021, President Biden and Vice President Harris affirmed their support for abortion by stating they are committed to codifying “Roe” into law, appointing pro-abortion judges and the Mexico City policy. What are their views of society? Sanger’s legacy lives on.
Rick Mueller
Marthasville