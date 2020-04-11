To The Editor:
It is understandable that people are concerned, or even frightened by COVID-19.
While not a lot is known about this virus, we know that it has caused a number of fatalities. And, we are told that the best course of action to prevent the spread of this virus is to confine ourselves to our homes, and avoid close contact with others. I believe this is good advice, and I think we should all do our part to help prevent the spread.
I do think people should be very cautious about asking our government to mandate that people should remain in their homes, however. Giving our elected officials the authority to confine us to our homes could be a dangerous precedent. While it might make sense, and it might help us defeat this virus as quickly as possible, it may not be wise to allow our government the authority to take such a significant action.
Free people should have the ability to leave their home whenever they desire, and allowing our government the ability to restrict our rights in this manner is potentially just as big of a danger, and perhaps a far bigger danger than the virus itself.
Please help humanity by staying at home as much as possible. Do the right thing. But, keep in mind that every time we give away our rights in exchange for more safety, we risk our freedom. We’ve given away enough of our freedoms, and yet bad things still tend to happen.
We all have the responsibility not only to do our part to prevent the spread of this virus, but also to ensure that we don’t risk the freedoms that our forefathers fought and died for. Thank you, and God bless the good people of Franklin County in this difficult time.