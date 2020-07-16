To The Editor:
A good-natured poke at Geoff Folsom in response to his column: “Can We Maybe Cool It With the Fireworks Next Year?”
I’m just going to come out and say it — curmudgeonly men and Fourth of July fireworks mix like trembly lap dogs and, well, real men. (Please extend my apology to Ms. Lucy. I’m sure she’s lovely.) We all have least favorite parts of our very favorite holidays, to be sure. Partridges in pear trees, the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving afternoons and the occasional early morning headache on May 6th are a few of my own.
I’d like to believe Independence Day is the exception to that rule. As a grand celebration of our nation, our history, our fellow citizens and as a tip of the hat to our future, what better way to revel in all that is America than joining with family, friends and community to light up the night sky, cheer, clap, ooh and aah, and make a little noise.
So, next year, I hope you take the time to sit “for a spell” on your front porch, relax and enjoy a little of the rockets’ red glare ... before chasing the neighborhood kids off your lawn.