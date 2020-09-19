To The Editor:
I’ve just read (online) “Mercy officials urge city leaders to implement mask mandate, restrictions,” and I am curious which “public” businesses are being referred to in the article.
As far as I know, Washington does not have an abundance of “public” businesses but rather private businesses open to the public, whose owners would be responsible for any costs or enforcement of the proposed mask mandate.
This is not to make a statement either for or against, but rather an attempt to be clear just who is being asked to pay.
Since 40 cases apparently came from a private venue, a wedding reception that likely wasn’t open to the public, I don’t know that any businesses in Washington are responsible for the increase in COVID-19 cases.
The article doesn’t claim they were but places the blame and costs on them nonetheless. Were the reception attendees wearing masks? The article doesn’t say that, either, but it reads as if one private event, a wedding reception at a non-public location, which would not have been affected by a mask mandate anyway, is being used to require a mask mandate among other new restrictions, which will be paid for by private business owners who probably didn’t even attend the reception.
Restrict the “public” (government) events all you want, but if you restrict the private sector often enough, pretty soon you may find that there isn’t one.