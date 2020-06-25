To The Editor:
I was very disappointed with the small coverage The Missourian gave to the Corpus Christi procession that took place on June 14.
The procession was a 1 1/2-mile-long walk from St. Francis Borgia Church to Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Washington. This procession was a joint effort between the two parishes with approximately 250 people participating. It was a beautiful and moving expression of faith and in a time with such unrest in our country, what better way to promote peace and love than to bring Jesus Christ into the streets of our community. Thank you.
The fact that I can voice my opinion in our community paper makes me realize how grateful I am that we have The Missourian to be able to do this. Thank you.