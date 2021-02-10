To The Editor:
Thank you to the Franklin County Health Department for the smooth and efficient distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine received Saturday at the Union City Auditorium.
Because of a rare autoimmune disease, I was fortunate enough to receive a vaccination appointment. From start to finish, the whole process was seamless, and the health care professionals were exemplary. It was very evident from my eyes that there was a lot of thought and planning that went into the process.
There was certainly no reason for a Chick-Fil-A manager to be in Union on Saturday!
Moira Vossbrink
Washington