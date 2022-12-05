In a front-page Missourian article published Nov. 26-27, Franklin County Collector Doug Trentmann stated that his office uses a company in California for printing our tax bills and that he was, “…having trouble getting a hold of them.” It made me wonder why one of our county’s governmental departments isn’t patronizing a local printing company.
In addition, the article describes an app that apparently has allowed residents to pay their taxes through their smartphone for the past two years. However, for some reason, this may not be available to Franklin Countians this year — despite the fact that county commissioners voted to use $389,000 of federal CARES Act funding to purchase it. Trentmann wouldn’t offer an explanation.
While I’m not pointing the finger at any individual, suffice to say this year’s tax delay has been a mess. I suspect there’s plenty of blame to be shared across departments and private companies. The essential thing is that they get this matter taken care of once and for all, so it never happens again. In the interest of governmental transparency and accountability, there are still an awful lot of questions here that Franklin Countians deserve to get the answers to.
Geoff Folsom needs to pay another visit to our government annex building and start asking some follow-up questions. Journalism involves more than simply reporting what government officials want us to know.