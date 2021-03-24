To The Editor:
The March 20-21 edition of The Missourian featured a report that the Franklin County Commission was going to accept approximately $20 million in stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan.
The stated intent is to direct these funds toward education, public safety, public health and infrastructure.
This month the 450 customers of the Brush Creek Sewer District (BCSD) received their first bill with an additional fee of $25.28. This fee was approved by the county commissioners — who also serve as the trustees of the Brush Creek Sewer District — at its February meeting. This is a flat fee to all customers regardless of their per-gallon water and sewer usage.
The fees for the BCSD were already high due to poor planning and mismanagement going back to the early 2000s.
This new fee raises the typical water and sewer bill for a family of three to over $150 a month. In comparison, a resident of Pacific receives water, sewer and trash service for around $40 a month.
Pacific is more than a neighbor to the BCSD. It also processes the flow generated by the district.
Pacific is upgrading its sanitary system with help from BCSD.
As if manna from heaven, these stimulus funds present an opportunity — an opportunity to remedy past mistakes — mistakes that have resulted in exorbitant costs to residents of Franklin County — to improve health infrastructure and to be a responsible partner with others.
The 450 customers of the Brush Creek Sewer District should not be expected to continue covering past mistakes when a solution is at hand.
Commissioners, please consider rescinding the $25.28 flat fee. Please consider using a small percentage of these stimulus funds to put the Brush Creek Sewer District on a sustainable path going forward.
Darin Gilley
Pacific