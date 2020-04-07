To The Editor:
Although these are difficult times, there are good things happening. People are helping each other, family time is happening, and more people are praying and seeking God.
Perhaps, we as a nation have idolized sports figures, movie stars, musicians, and the like, and become pew sitters instead of putting God first.
Maybe He is trying to get our attention.
He has a plan for every life, and had our life planned before we were born.
So, let’s all count our blessings and enjoy every day we can live to praise Him.