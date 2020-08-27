To The Editor:
Washington’s city council failed the community by not passing a face mask mandate.
Mayor Lucy cast the deciding vote for the divided council.
The council majority was bullied by a large contingent of politically motivated people who had no concerns for the health issues in this matter. Many of the 40-plus citizens who spoke presented solid and well-documented information, which validated the importance and scientific effectiveness of mask wearing.
That information was ignored in favor of the politically based opposition arguments. The number of confirmed cases has risen sharply in the area and with schools reopening, the increase will likely continue.
Mask wearing is the simplest and easiest way to curb the spread of the virus. It is so much better than having shut-downs and quarantines. If the opponents of mandatory mask wearing would voluntarily wear masks, that would be great. However, masks were nowhere to be found on the protesters, and they have no intention of wearing masks unless forced to.
Let us hope “the no maskers” do not find out the hard way the importance of mask wearing in this pandemic.