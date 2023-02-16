To the Editor:
My daughter, Marci, applied for a special use permit in Washington following all rules and meeting the 10 criteria required. However, last week Monday, the City Council voted 5-3 to deny her permit.
Washington is Marci’s hometown. It has been her dream to renovate a house here for a second home and also rent as an Airbnb to family, friends and others so they too can enjoy wonderful Washington. She finally found one and poured her heart and soul into it and greatly increased its value.
The neighbors have been mob-like; intimidating and bullying P&Z and City Council in petitioning to deny the permit. They were totally disrespectful to the Mayor Monday by speaking longer than allotted, blurting out and interrupting him. Many points made were simply untrue and/or totally irrelevant. Yet five councilmen voted to deny; probably fearing the repercussions they themselves would have if they didn’t.
It gives me little faith in a city council who is more interested in getting votes than honoring their oath to uphold the laws and ordinances of the City.
Thankfully, Mark Wessels, Jeff Patke and Joe Holtmeier recognized their duty and voted to approve the permit.
The City Council has approved 17 special use permits for short-term rentals in the past. This one is no different than any of those. How can the Council arbitrarily deny this one when it conforms to all the criteria? Council members need to remember what their job is and not be scared off, intimidated and bullied by a mob of disrespectful neighbors.
Afterwards during citizen comments, Mike Johns said, “You guys confuse me. You make the rules but you get to change them when you want? They (rules) are set up for times like this.”
I don’t know you, Mike, but you summed it up perfectly!
