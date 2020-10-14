To The Editor:
Reading the weekend edition of your newspaper I see that the Franklin County coronavirus count has topped 2,000 cases, ranking our county 14th in total number of cases per 100,000 and 16th in total number of cases in the last week per 100,000.
It states that Tim Brinker, presiding county commissioner, says he’s pleased with the results as Franklin County ranks 10th in population in the state.
Does this man not understand these rankings take into account the population of each county? The numbers are per 100,000. It doesn’t seem to me to be a good thing when your county has the 14th and 16th most cases per capita of the coronavirus out of 114 counties.
Tim Judge
Washington