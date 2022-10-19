To The Editor:
Be careful who you vote for this November. Republicans in the Senate have introduced a bill that will undo important parts of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. This act allowed Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To The Editor:
Be careful who you vote for this November. Republicans in the Senate have introduced a bill that will undo important parts of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. This act allowed Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
For many years Medicare had to pay whatever the drug companies charged and by law were forbidden to negotiate for better prices, all to the benefit of Big Pharma. The bill also put a cap on insulin costs to the patients with any insurance at $35 per month and an annual out-of-pocket cap on annual drug costs for all seniors of $2,000. The big pharmaceutical companies were beside themselves since this would cut into their record profits. They claim that they need all this money to develop new drugs but instead are buying back stock, raising dividends and hoarding cash, not putting it into drug development.
If Republicans take back the Senate majority they will pass their law. The result will be even bigger profits for Big Pharma, insulin costs will again go back to their previous level (the highest in all developed countries), and there will be no cap on seniors’ annual drug costs.
As a physician, I know that many people can’t afford their medicines and have to ration their insulin — all with horrible results. Regardless of your views on all the other issues, voting for a Republican to go to D.C. will be devastating for anyone who needs insulin (especially children), for seniors who take expensive medications (most of us) and another year of record profits for Big Pharma.
Will you vote for Big Pharma or your neighbors and friends?
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.