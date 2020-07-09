To The Editor:
We are writing as concerned citizens of Washington. We care about our community, but many people we see in our day-to-day lives are disregarding safety precautions we are advised to follow in regard to COVID-19: the wearing of masks and the practice of social distancing.
While the Washington Town & Country Fair Board made a wise decision to cancel this year’s fair, the city approved the Chamber’s sponsorship of Music at the Market and Downtown Washington, Inc.’s Sunset on the Riverfront. It’s our understanding, in talking with Darren Lamb, our city administrator, that the city is attempting to follow CDC guidelines for mass gatherings and both events were “tests.”
Both passed the test in regard to being successful, but failed in regard to safe practices. The events were incredibly well attended, as those who drove by can attest to, but hardly anyone in attendance wore a mask and only a small number of people social distanced. With a bit of foresight, signs could have been erected to recommend both precautions be encouraged.
Last weekend the city faced another conundrum, a local fireworks display, a large gathering with several hours of festivities, followed by fireworks. The group arranging this is to be commended for stating that people could view the fireworks from their cars. But what happened when people were in line for concessions and came close to enjoy music under the pavilion? Was social distancing practiced? Were masks worn?
In last Wednesday’s Missourian it was disheartening to see so many photographs of people not social distancing. While we are immensely proud of our graduates, it was worrisome to see them close together and see photographs of people shoulder to shoulder accepting awards. There was even a photograph of two men shaking hands. Our city needs to be more vocal about promoting COVID-19 guidelines. This would set an example for others to follow.
Our citizens have always deeply cared about one another. We now have a perfect opportunity to show this by practicing precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by being more proactive.
Thank you for running our letter of concern.
Jerome “Sparky” Stuckenschneider
and Chris Stuckenschneider
