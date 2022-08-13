Before my wife and I moved back to her home state of Missouri, I was a teacher in Colorado. The state has a vibrant landscape for education, complete with a robust charter school system and open enrollment policy that enables parents to choose almost any school for their children, regardless of ZIP code. The result of such competition among schools has been a steady increase in performance.
So when we decided to move to Missouri — a state I have always loved and admired — I was disappointed to hear that public charter schools are limited to only a few districts due to almost no appeals process for potential charters. I was even more shocked that the Legislature recently killed a bill that would have expanded open enrollment and improved parental choice.
As a new resident, I did my homework and researched our budgetary prioritization of K-12 education. My findings showed an outdated and inequitable school financing formula that punishes districts with less wealthy property and values buildings over individual students. The total outcome is that Missouri falls behind Colorado in almost every metric on the Nation’s Report Card.
I think Missourians are ready to throw off the underperforming model of yesterday and move forward with a better system. By adopting a sound approach to school financing, expanding parental choice in open enrollment, and beefing up public charter schools, Missouri is primed to become a national leader in education.
The only thing else that’s required is some civic pressure upon our elected officials. Thankfully, while the next session is still a ways off, it’s an election year. A ballot is a good place to start.