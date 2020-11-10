To The Editor:
While patiently waiting for election results to come in, I, along with the rest of the nation, had plenty of time on my hands. At different intervals I turned my attention to social media to capture the pulse of the thoughts and attitudes during this time.
While scrolling, I came across a comment that I found interesting and disturbing at the same time. It was a quote from our Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker which read, “Rest in peace America” #2020PresidentialElection.”
Apparently his emotions to what the pundits were saying did not match mine, and it got me to thinking of a story that my late mother Gloria once told me.
There was a bird sitting on a fence post in the dead of winter. He was cold and hungry and not sure he was going to make it. But to the bird’s surprise, a cow had passed by and dropped its fecal matter at the base of the post.
Seeing this, the bird dropped down onto the cow pie and began picking through it for undigested morsels of grain.
It didn’t take long before the bird had eaten all that he could. He returned to the top of the fence post and began to sing a sweet tune.
A cat snuck up, unbeknownst to the bird, and swallowed him whole.
The moral of this story is that if you are full of it, you should keep your mouth shut!
John G. Penning III
Berger